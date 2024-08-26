Dem Strategist Roginsky: Harris Not Doing Interviews ‘Unforced Error,’ She Should Do Local Press

Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky said Monday on “CNN News Central” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ not doing interviews since announcing her presidential run is an “unforced error.”

Host Brianna Keilar said, “We’re waiting to see who does she decide to sit down with for an interview. How much, in your opinion, is riding on that interview?”

Roginsky said, “I think it was kind of an unforced error. I don’t know why they’ve made this into such a big deal. Had she been given giving interviews throughout the course of the last couple of months or the last six weeks I think this would not be that big of a deal.”

She continued, “Look, if I were in her shoes, I would interview with local press. She’s traveling to Georgia. She’s traveling all over Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and other places. I think the best thing for her to do would be to speak to local media in those states because we know that media is very much trusted when it’s local media, the people that our neighbors with the very people whose votes she wants.”

Roginsky added, “I’m not suggesting that you do those interviews to the exclusion of doing a big sit down with the network or big cable news interview but the point is that I think she all along should have been and I would urge her to continue to doing those local interviews.”

