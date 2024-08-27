FNC’s Watters: ‘The Only Way Kamala Can Win Is if You Don’t Know Anything About Her’

Monday, during his show’s opening monologue, Fox News Channel “Jesse Watters Primetime” host Jesse Watters criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, and her campaign for avoiding interviews and attempting to change the terms of an agreed-upon debate with former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

“Kamala wants the mics hot because she wants to be interrupted,” he said. “Men don’t look good when they interrupt women or argue with women. That’s why I try not to interrupt Jessica so much on ‘The Five.’ I try. And she’ll probably snap back something sassy, and the media will package it that she won. The stakes are high because the debate would be the first time Democrats lose control over their anointed one. She’s on her own for 90 minutes, live in front of the whole country. No script, no notes, no Oprah, no Obama, no excuses. Kamala is going to have to defend the Biden record while explaining how she is different, defend her own record and explain how that’s changed and what it’s changed into. Defend her role in the cover up in the coup, and at the same time, attack Trump’s record on the economy, immigration and crime, which everybody knows is better.”

“And she’ll have to do it with joy in her first presidential debate against a guy who has done six,” Watters continued. “Now you know why she needs to bring notes. You’d think you would want to do some interviews first, you know, test out some lines. See how you react when you’re being challenged before you debate Trump cold, but apparently even that is too risky. The only way Kamala can win is if you don’t know anything about her.”

