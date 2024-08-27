Harris Senior Adviser Bottoms: Voters Do Not Care ‘Whether or Not’ Kamala Does an Interview

Harris-Walz senior adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms said Tuesday on “CNN Newsroom” that voters do not care “whether or not” Vice President Kamala Harris sits down to do an interview.

Lance Bottoms said, “Donald Trump is afraid of Kamala Harris and Kamala Harris is used to dealing with bullies, whether it be defendants in a courtroom as a prosecutor, or whether it be as a senator Donald Trump should be very afraid to debate her.”

Acosta said, “I mean, Keisha, I mean, you know, Kamala Harris. Well, I mean, she’s done press conferences. She’s done interviews. I mean, some of this, I think, is trying to stay on message. Right. And something Trump has had some trouble with

Lance Bottoms said, “I believe this is only an insider conversation. Obviously, those in the media may want to see her doing the interview and insiders are talking about her sitting down to do an interview, but I can tell you in the hundreds of people that I’ve talked to about this campaign, not one person has mentioned having a care about whether or not she sits down to do an interview. I do believe that will happen in due time. What we have seen from Kamala Harris, what we saw during the convention last week, was someone who’s very much in command, someone who is ready to lead, someone who’s been leading.”

