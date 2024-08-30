Gold Star Mom Response to NBC News on Trump Arlington Cemetery Invitation: ‘My Son Was Murdered Under the Biden-Harris Administration’

As the media continue to dissect every angle of former President Donald Trump’s appearance at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week, NBC News interviewed Gold Star mom Kelly Barnett Hoover about her decision to invite Trump.

Hoover’s son, Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover was killed during a suicide bombing on Aug. 21, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Kelly Barnett invited the former president to Arlington,” NBC News’ Garrett Haake said. “Her son, Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover,Wha died at Abbey Gate.”

“What would you say to people who may be pro-Trump, anti-Trump, whatever their politics might be who just feel like that’s not a place for politicians or for politics.”

“I would have to say, are you in my shoes?” Hoover replied. “I invited him. My son was murdered under the Biden-Harris administration.”

