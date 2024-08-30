Polis: If Trump Will Lie About Taylor Swift, He’s Also Lying About the Big Issues

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that since former President Donald Trump reposted AI-generated images about pop star Taylor Swift, he would lie about the big issues.

Guest host Brianna Keilar said, “This is a very different topic I think one that is light, but also there’s something serious about it because you made it clear in your DNC speech, you’re a major Swiftie. The group’s Swifties for Kamala says it raised over $140,000 for her campaign and its virtual rally this week. There was no Taylor Swift there. Trump, though, is claiming the pop star supports him. He reposted AI-generated images. You can see them here. His spokesperson told us Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day. This is actually an influential voting bloc these fans, what, what do you say to what you’re hearing from the Trump campaign?”

Polis said, “Well, it’s another reason why people can’t trust Donald Trump with our reproductive freedom, with same-sex marriage, with any of these issues. I mean, if he lies about the small things like Taylor Swift supporting, he’s also lying about his positions on the big issues and misleading people. The truth is, there’s one candidate that will have protect the right to marry who we love, protect our border and, keep us safe, and, of course, protect a woman’s right for reproductive choice, and that’s Kamala Harris. Donald Trump can pretend to Taylor Swift supports him every day of the week, but it won’t disguise those simple facts.”

