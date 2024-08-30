Vance: Harris Doesn’t Have ‘Strong Convictions,’ ‘Coached to Pretend to Be a Moderate’

Vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s ‘”Fox & Friends” that Vice President Kamala Harris did not “have very strong convictions” while reacting to her CNN interview.

Vance said, “So this is her first interview in 40 days. Of course, she’s flanked by her VP colleague there, but she’s not a person who actually knows, I think, why she believes the things that she says that she believes. You’re exactly right. She did impose an EV mandate, which is going to ship a lot of American manufacturing jobs to China. She has supported the Defund the Police movement, which has made a lot of our cities much more violent and a lot of our neighborhoods much less safe. She has done all of these things as she’s been in government and again now she’s trying to run away from it. And I agree with you guys, she should have to sit and answer tough questions about why she’s changed her mind. I think she answered one question yesterday about how she changed her mind. It was a bit of a word salad and I don’t think it actually gave Americans any insight into who Kamala Harris really is.”

He added, “The final point that I’ll just make about how she was trying to explain her change perspectives is if you actually watched what she was saying the way that she was saying it, it’s clear that she doesn’t have very strong convictions. I actually, even though I’m running against her, I felt a little bad for her because it was clear that she wasn’t totally sure-footed and she didn’t totally know why she was saying the things that she was saying. She’s been coached to pretend to be a moderate. Unfortunately, guys, she’s governed as a San Francisco liberal, and because of it, Americans are poorer, the world is more chaotic, and our border is wide open. We’ve gotta take this country in a new direction, which is why we’ve gotta elect Donald Trump.”

