GOP Rep. McCormick: Trump’s IVF Proposal Would Be ‘Very Expensive’ or Hike Insurance Premiums

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump’s proposal to either have the government pay for IVF procedures or require insurance companies to pay for them would either be the government covering “very expensive” elective procedures, something it has no business doing, or would end up raising insurance premiums.

McCormick said, “I think this is an elective procedure, and I believe that elective procedures have no business to do with the government. Just like I don’t want the government paying for abortions, I don’t want them paying for pregnancies and pregnancies that have procedures — very expensive procedures associated with them. Likewise, I think this is where we get confused as the government, when we start doing mandates, when we say insurance companies should be paying for it. Well, who do you think pays for those insurance premium increases? The consumer. That means everybody else has to pay for that one person that wants to get pregnant. Now, I understand it’s a big deal, I understand people want to get pregnant, and I understand it’s important, but I don’t think the government ever had that constitutional responsibility or that authority to get involved in this sort of debate.”

