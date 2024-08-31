GOP Rep. Waltz: If Harris Was Really Pro-Energy, She’d Push Biden to End LNG Export Pause

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) stated that if she actually has changed her mind on fracking, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, should push President Joe Biden to end the pause on liquid natural gas (LNG) export permits.

Waltz said, “On fracking, what I find so fascinating is, right now, as we speak, she’s the sitting Vice President and we have an LNG ban in place right now for what’s already out of the ground. … I’m talking to European allies, including ones on the frontline like Lithuania, that used to buy from us and are saying, are we going to have to go back to buying from the Russians? And oh, by the way, this would kind of do a lot to help our inflation and bring down prices for the middle class if we drove down transportation costs. She could walk to the Oval Office right now and say, President Biden, lift the ban on LNG, if she’s suddenly so pro-energy and pro-natural gas. It’s a farce, it’s fake, and she’s just telling anybody what they want to hear in order to get elected. She was telling the progressive left what they wanted in the primary. Now, she seems to be telling the rest of America what she thinks they want to hear in a general election.”

