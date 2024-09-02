MSNBC’s Johnson: Voters Don’t Care About Harris Doing Interviews

MSNBC political contributor Jason Johnson said on Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that only the “media elite,” not voters, care if Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris does interviews.

When asked about the Vice President’s recent CNN interview, Johnson “I’ve always thought the importance of that interview, to be perfectly candid, was more for the Acela Corridor media elite than what actual voters care about.”

He continued, “The voters are hearing what they want to hear from Harris because every time she and Tim Walz are on the air the rating skyrocket. They’re filling up stadiums. And that’s not just about ego. That’s about men and women, young people, old people, all races, all colors and creeds saying hey, I am interested. And once somebody’s interested selling them on your policy is much, much easier. I think what’s going to be interesting going forward is what happens when Harris does, say, a press conference with a bunch of random questions? I know she’ll be fine obviously because she’s been sitting vice president of the United States.”

Johnson added, “As she moves from the sort of insurgent new candidate into the traditional candidate over the last eight to nine weeks it’s going to be very interesting to see how that may change, how specific her policies and how specifically her policy presentations get even as they’re still building at rallies, registering voters and quite frankly recently expanding the electoral map if they think they can win with.”

