Ana Navarro: Trump Will Be ‘Pregnant’ with ‘Horrible Consequences of Dobbs’

Ana Navarro said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that former President Donald Trump was “going to be pregnant” with the “horrible consequences” of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anchor Brianna Keilar said, “Can you talk a little bit about the strategy of taking it, this message to Trump’s backyard and the campaign doing that? What is to be gained with that as the backdrop, as we see this very significant referendum vote happening here shortly in Florida on their six-week abortion ban?”

Navarro said, “Well, I think there’s credible reasons that make a logical to start it in Palm Beach. One is the fact that the issue is on the ballot in Florida. But also that you can point down the road ten miles away from where we were, lives, Donald Trump. You have got to tie Donald Trump to the consequences of Dobbs that have resulted in these horror stories women are having to endure.”

She added, “Donald Trump wants to be a little bit pregnant on Dobbs, right? In front of some audiences, he takes pride and credit for having gotten Roe v. Wade overturned. In front of other audiences, he wants to keep a distance. On the one hand, he tells you he wants more than six weeks, but then he tells you within 24 hours that he’s going to vote no on Amendment 4. Well, he can’t have it all the ways. We’re not stupid, and we don’t forget. And he is going to be pregnant with the consequences, the horrible consequences of Dobbs. And he’s going to have to carry it to term. Because come November, women will remember.”

