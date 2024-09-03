Gold Star Mom Barnett Defends Trump’s Arlington Visit: ‘He’s Been Our Rock’

Gold Star mother Kelly Barnett, whose son Taylor Hoover was killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal, said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump had been a “rock” helping the GoldStar families cope with their grief.

Host Bill Hemmer asked, “Why was it important for the families to put out the videos they did over the weekend?”

Barnett said, “Because we are so tired. We’ve been disrespected so much in the last three years. It has been three years. No response from them, no I’m sorry, no we stand with you, we know it was a mistake. We know it was done wrong. We know mistakes happen and this wasn’t supposed to be war but it turned out to be. It was just important that we let Donald Trump know. He has been there for us. He has been our rock. He has been there for us to give us a little bit of piece and carry that grief for a little while. That’s what he did, he carried grief with us, gave us a little bit of piece and happiness on that day and all the families.”

She added, “We had to do this because he has been there for us and it makes no sense that they throw daggers at us or at him except for the fact they weren’t there and they felt ashamed or angry that he was with us.”

