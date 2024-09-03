Toomey: I Don’t Buy Kamala Harris Is a Centrist

Former Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he did not believe Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris had suddenly become a “centrist.”

Toomey said, “We need Republican control of the Senate and that is absolutely essential. If the other side runs the table, then Katie bar the door, they they will repeal the filibuster and they will be dragged by their left wing, which is clearly in charge now. I think Kamala Harris proved that with her vice presidential selection. It is huge tax increases, it’s probably some version of Medicare for all and it might get to the Supreme Court because there will be no brakes. But the good news is, I think Republicans are going to take the Senate.”

He continued, “I think it’s very helpful to think about what she actually did, right? When she was in the Senate she had the most liberal record in the Senate. She was to the left of Bernie Sanders. She was in favor of Medicare for all and banning fracking and lined up perfectly with the far-left wing. When she had to make a choice for the vice presidential nominee, she could have made a prudent choice, Josh Shapiro would have sent a message from governing from the center, and she wouldn’t do it. That tells you who is in control. She comes from the left wing of the party and that’s where she will go.”

Toomey added, “I don’t buy the notion that she’s actually a centrist now. She never has been.”

