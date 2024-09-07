Maher: ‘Liberals in Theory’ Attacking RFK Jr.’s Wife over Trump Are Doing What Even the Mafia Won’t

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher responded to attacks on Cheryl Hines for not denouncing her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., over his support of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump from “obnoxious posers” on the far left who are “liberals in theory.”

Maher said that while Hines isn’t supporting Trump, that “didn’t satisfy the obnoxious posers on the aforementioned far left.”

He further criticized those who think Hines “should sacrifice her marriage, all so you could read something on Twitter that met with your approval. You want to know why I have a bug up my ass about the left more than I used to? It’s shit like this. There’s an ugliness they never used to have. The liberals I grew up respecting, none of them are like this. Going after the wife? Even the mafia doesn’t do that. There [are] a lot of people these days who I call liberals in theory. In theory, they hate bullying, … in practice, their attitude is, it’s not bullying when I stick your head in the toilet.”

Maher further stated, “And that is what is so galling about this, it’s exactly what Barack Obama had just told the Democrats at their convention not to do. … Clinton had the same message. … And that’s the thing, the actual politicians of the Democratic Party are generally a pretty sane crop of people. The worst of them are leagues better than the worst Republicans. The Democratic politicians are not the ones calling to defund the police and other goofy stuff, but the kind of people who are, the kind of people who are always howling on social media, yeah, that’s who [give] a lot of people the ick when they hear, ‘liberal.’ And look, I get it, Trump is awful. … You don’t like Trump? Then don’t be like him.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett