Bernie Sanders: Kamala Harris Is Changing Positions to ‘Win the Election’

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Vice President Kamala Harris has changed her positions to “win the election.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “You have described Vice President Kamala Harris as a progressive. She has previously supported Medicare for all, now she does not. She has previously supported a ban on fracking, now she does not. These, senator, are ideas that you have campaigned on. Do you think she is abandoning her progressive ideals?”

Sanders said, “No, I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election. My own view is slightly different. I think that in America today there are a lot of people, rural people, working-class people who no longer believe that the United States Congress and government represents their interests, who are dominated by big-money interests. So I think that there is something wrong personally when we are the only major country on earth not to guarantee health care to all of our people, despite spending twice as much per capita. That is why I support Medicare for all.”

Welker asked, “Do you consider Vice President Kamala Harris to be progressive, senator?”

Sanders said, “I do.”

