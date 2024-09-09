Top House Foreign Affairs Dem: GOP Decided to ‘Parade the Gold Star Families’ to Make Afghanistan Probe ‘Political’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) accused Republicans of playing politics with their investigation of the Afghanistan withdrawal and stated that if you didn’t want to play politics, “you would not parade the Gold Star families, whose hearts are lost, before every hearing and to try to make it a political game.”

Meeks said, “Do you think it’s a coincidence, the day before the debate, that this announcement came out, this, all of a sudden, is concluded? Do you think it’s not political, when, previously, almost 3,000 pages of testimony and Kamala Harris’ [name] was mentioned three times, and now, all of a sudden, he’s trying to include it therein? Do you think that it’s just a coincidence that he is, just now, saying that all of the items of which they put together, when, in fact, when you listen to the testimony of which they had, I had to demand for it to be released? This has been basically nothing but they try to pick and choose what we report, as opposed to the facts themselves.”

He added that the report should look at the entire war and stated, “If this is not a political game, that’s what you would do. If it’s [not] a political game, you would not parade the Gold Star families, whose hearts are lost, before every hearing and to try to make it a political game.”

Host Jake Tapper cut in to say, “But they want to talk about it, though, the Gold Star families feel ignored by the Biden administration.”

Meeks responded, “And I understand that, but I’m saying, at the hearings, and if you listen to the questions that they were pointed out, I heard that it was said and said many times over to them that the sniper had the bomber in his sights. That has been completely debunked. The fact of the matter is, even Mr. McCaul (R-TX) had to say that that was debunked, it’s just not true.”

