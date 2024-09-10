Gavin Newsom: Kamala Harris Is the ‘Change Candidate’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) claimed Tuesday on “CBS Mornings” that Vice President Kamala Harris was the “change candidate” in the presidential race.

Newsom said, “What Kamala Harris has done in the last 8 weeks is unprecedented in U.S. history. She’s closed the gap. We’re not just within a margin of error, we’ve expanded the map in the United States. You saw new polls this morning. States that were not even in the conversation, now Donald Trump has to either defend or he has to go out and invest millions and millions of dollars. We never imagined a few weeks ago. So no, I think the momentum is with us. She’s the change candidate. There’s a fresh air related to her. There’s a stale air of normalcy related to Donald Trump. He’s about the past, she about the future. He’s about chaos, we’re about competency. It’s about daylight and darkness. This is the easiest election of my lifetime. I love where we are.”

He added, “I talked when I introduced, 482 votes from California, I talked about her sense of justice but it was racial justice, social justice, economic justice. I’ve seen her be a champion for folks that literally others have turned their back on. At the same time, there’s a hard pragmatist. She’s tough, tough as nails.”

