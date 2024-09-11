Clyburn: If Harris Does More Interviews, They Might ‘Drill Down’ on Questions Until She Says Something that Harmful

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that while 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris should do town hall-type discussions, but with one-on-one media interviews, “some times, you drill down into a question until there’s a word that’s uttered that can be used in a negative way.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “One thing we continue to hear from Democrats, supporters of Vice President Harris, is that she still needs to fill in some of the blanks more, let people know where she stands on specific policies and how her policies will affect them. Do you agree?”

Clyburn responded, “What I do think is that she needs to do — if I were advising her, have a town hall-type meeting, because I think it’s good for her to be out among people responding to their questions and their sentiments. I think that just to, say, have one-on-one discussions with people in the media will not necessarily connect with the voters. I want to see her connecting with voters, responding to their dreams and their aspirations, listening to their questions, and then find — helping them find solutions. Because, if you go on these one-on-ones, some times, you drill down into a question until there’s a word that’s uttered that can be used in a negative way. I just would like to see her out among the people, interacting with them in a town hall-type setting.”

