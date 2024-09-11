Trump: ‘I Think It Was Our Best Debate Ever’

Following Tuesday’s debate, former President Donald Trump declared himself the victor during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity.”

However, the GOP presidential nominee took issue with the moderators, ABC News’ David Muir and Linsey Davis.

Partial transcript as follows:

HANNITY: All right, joining us now — he’s on the set in the spin room himself. Did you have fun?

TRUMP: I had a good time. I think it was our best debate ever. I thought it was really good. We had three against one but I anticipated it.

HANNITY: Let talk about that. Three against one and all of her radical positions they leave on the table.

TRUMP: Yes. No, we had a lot of — a lot of negative kind of stuff. Look, I saw on your show last night they had 100 percent positive coverage on ABC and I had 94 percent negative coverage.

HANNITY: 93, 93% negative.

TRUMP: I exaggerate.

HANNITY: You got an extra percent non-negative. As you were with her tonight, to think that we come out of this debate and we have no answer to her co-sponsoring the Green New Deal, $93 trillion, I say the end of capitalism. To come out of this, you know, government-run health care, and no answer to eliminating private health insurance. The fact —

TRUMP: But we brought them all up. You know, every one of the things that you — we brought it all up. And I also ended with why hasn’t she done it before? Why didn’t she fix it? You know, she’s there complaining. Why didn’t she fix all these things?