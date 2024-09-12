Harris Co-Chair: She Helped Biden ‘Do All the Things That Were Done’ by Him, ‘She’s Proud of That’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Harris-Walz Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu stated that while 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is “her own person,” she “helped” President Joe Biden “do all the things that were done in the Biden time that she was there. And I think she’s proud of that,” and “For people who didn’t like Joe Biden, one of the reasons they didn’t like him was not because of his policies, one of the reasons was they thought that he was too old, and they said that over and over again.”

Landrieu said, “I think Joe Biden’s going to go down in history as being one of the most consequential presidents in the history of America, and she was his Vice President and she helped him do all the things that were done in the Biden time that she was there. And I think she’s proud of that, but nobody should be unclear on the fact that she has her own person, that is the point that she was trying to make to Donald Trump. For people who didn’t like Joe Biden, one of the reasons they didn’t like him was not because of his policies, one of the reasons was they thought that he was too old, and they said that over and over again. And by the way, they think that about Donald Trump as well. And so, what Kamala Harris is doing, by her very presence, and by her skills, is telling people, this is time for a new way forward. And I think that there’s a sense in America, amongst Republicans, Democrats, and Independents that we’re so tired of the old song that Donald Trump sings about how bad America is, how terrible everything is, having to wake up every day when he was president, thinking, what the hell did that guy do today and what’s he going to do to hurt us tomorrow? That they want to turn the page. And I think they’re painting a broad brush with Donald Trump and Joe Biden, obviously, on that issue.”

He continued, “But there are many policies that Joe Biden supported that we’ve talked about, many that were very, very, very favorable in the public.”

