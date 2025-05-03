Padilla: Dem Brand Includes California’s ‘Policy Leadership’ on Climate

During an interview with FOX 11 L.A.’s Elex Michaelson for Friday’s broadcast of “The Issue Is,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) discussed the brand of the Democratic Party and said that one part is “our climate crisis is real. It’s existential. Democrats take it seriously, thoughtfully. California’s policy leadership is ridiculed by Republicans, but what has it translated into? Not just emission reductions, but the fourth-largest economy in the world.”

Padilla stated, “I think Democrats have been and will continue to be the party of working people, the party of hope for the future, the party of keeping the American Dream alive. And what does that mean? It means access to a good education. … To be able to provide for your family, you want to be able to have a good-paying job. It’s Democrats who have delivered labor rights and have defended the right to organize and helped the labor union movement build the middle class in America. What do Republicans do? They want to undo labor unions and labor protections in the workforce.”

He continued, “It may be California-centric, but it’s not just California, our climate crisis is real. It’s existential. Democrats take it seriously, thoughtfully. California’s policy leadership is ridiculed by Republicans, but what has it translated into? Not just emission reductions, but the fourth-largest economy in the world. What’s the Republican Party delivering? Increased costs, a shrinking economy.”

