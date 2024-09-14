Capehart: It’s ‘Fault of Debates’ Harris Wasn’t Specific, Hillary Got Criticized for ‘Having Too Many Plans’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t really detail her policies during that week’s debate, but that’s “the fault of debates these days” and said that in 2016, “Hillary Clinton was blasted, criticized by a lot of people for having too many plans, too many policies.” He also stated that Harris has given details on the opportunity economy on the campaign trail.

Co-host Amna Nawaz asked, “I guess the question is, did she do enough in the debate to answer questions that voters had about who she is as a leader and her policies?”

Capehart answered, “Well, if we’re being honest, yes and no. … [O]n the one hand, she answered questions that people had, because Donald Trump and Republicans spent a lot of time degrading her, questioning her intelligence, questioning her abilities, questioning her accomplishments, downplaying the fact that she has run for [elected] office, citywide in San Francisco, statewide in California, statewide for A.G. and Senate, and nationwide as Vice President. And she showed up on that stage, and, as we say, she showed up and she showed out and showed that she was able to more than handle the debate, the man across from her, and to run the country.”

He continued, “Where — and this is, I think, the fault of debates these days — anyone who was expecting a deep dive in policy at this debate was — had their expectation — they had the wrong expectations. 2016, Hillary Clinton was blasted, criticized by a lot of people for having too many plans, too many policies. And now we’re — people are criticizing Kamala Harris — Vice President Harris for not having enough plans. But if you watch her rallies, as I have done, I watch both of their rallies, I know she said in the debate, the opportunity economy, and some people said, well, she didn’t say what that was. She’s been talking about it on the campaign trail for weeks now.”

