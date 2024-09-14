Maher: Harris Has Flipped and Didn’t Get Pressed on It at Debate, But ‘Nobody Cares’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris was “super far-left” the last time she ran for president and conceded that Harris didn’t get pressed hard enough during this week’s debate on why she changed her position on fracking, but argued that “Nobody cares.”

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) stated that Harris “really is where she is today, in that debate I thought it was a brilliant debate. I think it was one of the best I have ever seen. And, yeah, some of those positions are a little bit remarkable, how gung ho she is for fracking. But, I still believe that she — she’s a politician. And she wants to win this election, thank God.”

Maher agreed with the assessment that she’s a politician and said, “I don’t think anything she’s saying now makes her conservative.”

He added, “I just think this shows how far we’ve moved, where she was in 2019 and 2020 was super far-left, super what we’d call woke…that’s where she was. Now, I feel like she’s just, like, center-left. I don’t know that fracking — even fracking has to be something that we demean this way. What we’re trying to do is get the environment to its best place, right? It’s a difficult thing to do. And we’re not there yet. If we could have 100% solar and wind, yes, but we’re so far from there. We have to use other things.”

Pollster, CNN Political Commentator, and columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson then stated, “Well, there’s also the reality that, during the time she has been in the White House, you had this moment where gas prices were going up so much that — if she comes out and says, look, the reason I’ve changed positions on fracking is because gas prices were really high, I realized we needed to produce more, that’s great. I’m all for people learning more and converting. The problem I think she has is that she has so many positions from the past that she has changed a lot on. And I don’t think, in that debate, she got pressed nearly hard enough on, why have you had this conversion, besides, this new position is really popular in Pennsylvania?”

Maher responded, “Nobody cares.” But he did agree with the assessment that Harris has changed on many issues.

Franken and Maher also stated that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump should have pressed Harris.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett