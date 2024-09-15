Dem Rep. Crockett: MAGA Is a Domestic Threat, Trump Is Stoking Them

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that MAGA is a domestic threat that former President Donald Trump is stoking them.

Crockett said, “Springfield is going through hell, but they are going through hell because the guy who says he wants to be the commander-in-chief is actually bringing that hell to their footsteps. He decided amplify a lie on a national debate stage and that harming American citizens and that is a problem. When I talk about MAGA, I talk about the fact that when we finally swore in, we swore to defend against those that are coming against us, whether they are domestic or international. Right now, I feel like MAGA, in general, is a threat to us domestically. We see time and time again.”

She continued, “The guy supposed to protect us when it comes to people coming out against us. This is the same guy that couldn’t say on the debate stage he wanted to Ukraine to win. He doesn’t understand who our friends are and doesn’t understand who we are as a nation, which we are a country of immigrants.”

Crockett added, “The problem isn’t the people coming in, but this guy and his people here doing the bomb threats throughout our country and domestic terrorism is a real thing, and he is the guy that stokes it.”