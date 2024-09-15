Lindsey Graham: If We Don’t Change Course, Put Trump Back We’ll Have Another 9/11

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Sunday” that the country needed to change course and elect former President Donald Trump to avoid terror attacks.

Graham said, “He’s right to want to end the war in a way not to start a new war. The last person I would listen to about how to end the war is the Biden administration or the Obama team. In 2014 we had an end of the war in Ukraine that led to another invasion. Here’s what Trump will do, he will end the war in a way not to entice China to invade Taiwan. He will end the war in Ukraine to prevent a third invasion. Biden has no plans to end this war that’s effective. I’m listening to Zelensky. He has a plan coming out and about a week. What we need here is an American president that can get Putin and Zelensky in a room to end this war to make sure we don’t have another war.”

He added, “We need an American president to put Iran back in a box before they make a nuclear weapon. We need an America president to secure our border and go back to other immigration policy. We need American president that will stand up to radical Islam and make a strong. If we do not change course, Iran will have a nuclear weapon. There is going to be a 9/11 attack on our country and if we don’t watch it, Putin will keep marching through Europe. It’s now time to change course and people and put Trump back in charge because when he was President of the United States none of this was happening.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN