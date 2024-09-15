MSNBC Guest: Donald Trump Is ‘Exactly Like Hitler’

Reverend Dr. Jacqui Lewis said on MSNBC’s broadcast of “The Saturday Show” that former President Donald Trump is “exactly like” Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Host Jonathan Capehart said, “Give me your response to what Donald Trump is doing?”

Lewis said, “It’s outrageous but expected by an authoritarian who wants to take us to Nazi Germany. We exploited racism, fascism to Nazi Germany. We know how to do it.”

She continued, “Let’s not pretend that Donald Trump isn’t exactly like Mussolini, exactly like Hitler, he is that guy. I want to say something to the American people. I live in a neighborhood, Jonathan. You and I both have white partners. I live in a nice mixed neighborhood with all kinds of people, including Republican people who are nice people, who shovel your grass, who care about the neighborhood, care about the world, right? You nice people don’t want this guy just because your economy worked better for five minutes under his regime. You nice Christians, you kind, loving Jewish people, we’re not these people. We’re not these people.”

Lewis added, “And we’re not going to get what we want if we elect this fascist, authoritarian weasel.”

