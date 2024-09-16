Dem Rep. Sherrill: GOP ‘Fear Mongering,’ Support of Assault Rifles Played Role in Second Assassination Attempt

Representatives Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) said Monday on “CNN Newsroom” that the Republican Party’s “fear mongering” and support of having a “complete availability of assault rifles” played a role in the second assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump.

Host Jim Acosta said, “I’m sure you saw this the Palm Beach County Sheriff said the protection around former President Trump was limited because he is not a sitting president. Do you think that needs to change?”

Sherrill said, “I do. Again, this is the second assassination attempt, So I think we need to put more resources towards this but I think we also have to address some underlying issues that are going on here as well. This really seems to be the confluence of two very bad very bad things going on in the Republican Party on one side, the attempts to divide, to enrage the population, to put out false rumors and misinformation we know the mayor of Springfield is begging the Republican Party to stop with the false information on immigrants they have portions of the town on lockdown at this point. And an increase in all of the partisanship and the fear mongering that’s going on. And then on the other side, we have this complete availability of assault rifles to it seems almost anyone who wants to have access.”

She added, “The rhetoric is getting amped up to very volatile lead levels on one side of the aisle. That is getting amped up by the GOP Republicans, MAGA Republicans, by Donald Trump.”

