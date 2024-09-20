Israeli Amb.: Iran ‘Will Be More Involved’ in U.S. Election ‘Than You Can Imagine’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon warned the United States that Iran will meddle in the 2024 elections more “than you can imagine.” And cited the recent Iranian cyberattack where Iran sent messages to Israeli citizens warning them about a fake attack.

Host Sandra Smith asked, “Throwing one other thing into the mix here, amid these escalating tensions, is the Iranian meddling in U.S. elections and the United States’ response to it. So, what do you — how would you generalize the United States’ response right now, obviously, as we work our way to a presidential election just weeks away now and how we are responding to the growing threat that is Iran?”

Danon answered, “I’m sure you have the capabilities, but you have to be aware that the Iranians ignore protocol, they ignore diplomacy, they will be more involved than you can imagine. We see it in Israel, we have seen cyberattacks in the last 24 hours. They were actually texting millions of Israelis forced messages trying to scare them about [an] attack coming from Lebanon. They will do the same here. You have to be prepared for that.”

