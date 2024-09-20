Lawler: Dems Can’t Talk About Threats to Democracy After Installing Kamala Harris

Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY) said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends” that Democrats “can’t really talk about threats to democracy” after they gaslighted the nation about Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities and installed Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

Host Steve Doocy said, “We just saw Hillary Vaughn, a great reporter on Capitol Hill asking some of those Democrats what’s the deal with calling him a threat? Because, when you call Donald Trump a threat, Mike that, is a go sign for some people. ‘Oh, he’s a threat. I got to do something about him.’ They don’t get that.”

Lawler said, “No question. Even Joe Biden has said we need to put a bullseye on Trump. You have had Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi and many leading Democrats say things that certainly are not helpful in this context. I think everybody needs to tone it down. Calling him a threat to democracy is ridiculous. Our democracy will endure, as it has for 248 years. We’re going to be fine, no matter who wins the election.”

He added, “But I think to continue to do that — by the way, at the same time gaslight the nation for an entire year about Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities and then undermine 14.6 million Democratic primary voters and throw him out and install Kamala Harris, you can’t really talk about threats to democracy when you do things like that.”

