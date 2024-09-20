NYT’s Haberman: Trump ‘Is on Edge’ After Assassination Attempts — He Feels ‘Under Siege’

CNN commentator and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said Friday on CNN’s “The Source” that former President Donald Trump was “on edge” after two assassination attempts.

On Wednesday, while speaking at a rally in New York, Trump said, “I thought this was a wise guy coming up. This guy, I’m getting ready. You know, I’ve got a little bit of a yip problem here. Right? That was amazing. I was all ready to start duking it out.”

Guest host Boris Sanchez said, “He describes it as a ip moment. He seems to flinch when he, out of the corner of his eye, sees some movement and imagines someone lunging out from the crowd. What did you think when you saw that?”

Haberman said, “Looking at his face is very telling because you see his eyes dart off to the right, and he jerks his body, and he says it – that he thought that somebody was coming up to the stage. This is clearly his reaction after what happened on Sunday when there was another apparent assassination attempt on him, the second in just over two months. And he is he is on edge. For him to say that he has a yip problem, which is an acknowledgment of anxiety – is pretty unusual for a guy who likes to project strength at all times.”

She added, “He and his campaign feel very under siege. They feel as if they are under attack all the time in one way or another and for a variety of reasons. There were physical threats, there are internet threats, there is a number of threats and it’s coming from various places.”

