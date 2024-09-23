Cardin: Biden-Harris Has ‘Excellent Record of Trying’ to Get World ‘to Calm Things Down’, But Iran’s Proxies Are Attacking

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), stated that “The Biden-Harris administration has an excellent record of trying to engage the international community to calm things down. They’re doing that right now in the Middle East.” But acknowledged Hezbollah is an Iran-enabled organization that is attacking Israel and the U.N. and other countries in the region haven’t done enough to combat Iran.

Cardin said, “International events are occurring, I don’t think they’re directed towards American politics. The timing of elections [is] always inconvenient in regards to international events. The Biden-Harris administration has an excellent record of trying to engage the international community to calm things down. They’re doing that right now in the Middle East. Quite frankly, I think the way that the Biden-Harris administration has been able to get the international community to help Ukraine, to deal with some of the crises we have around the world, works to the advantage of Vice President Harris’ campaign.”

Earlier in the interview, Cardin stated, “Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, they have sent missiles into Israel targeting civilian populations. Hezbollah, like Hamas, [is] enabled by Iran.” And “we’d like to see more of a focus on Iran” from the U.N. in addition to seeing “the countries in the region come together and isolate Iran so that the Israelis and Palestinians can live with security in the region, respecting each other’s rights.”

