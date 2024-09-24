CNN’s Sellers: Dems Are Just Paying ‘Lip Service’ on Border to Some Degree

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Political Commentator and former Democratic South Carolina State Rep. Bakari Sellers acknowledged that Democrats are, to some degree, just trying to pay “lip service” on border security.

Sellers said 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “had a policy position on immigration, but Sen. Lankford (R-OK)…put up one of the toughest immigration bills that we’ve seen. … And the person that killed it was Donald Trump. Is it what Kamala Harris wishes? No.”

Later in the segment, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings stated, “[T]here’s this amazing video of her from a couple of years ago out chanting, down with mass deportation. … Her views on this are so obvious. … The American people are going to see [2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump] as tough on it, tougher than she will ever want to be on it. They don’t trust Democrats on this issue because of the last three-and-a-half years, the day one executive orders, and then waiting until the shadow of an election to try to pay some lip service to it. It’s not going to work.”

Sellers responded, “Scott, I don’t disagree with some of the things you said about lip service or how it’s going to play out. But I do want you to understand the simple fact is that Kamala Harris is the person who’s actually saying that she will sign a piece of legislation. The Republican Party bastardized people such as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the Gang of Eight, have we not been here before? That they literally excommunicated from their party for trying to come together on comprehensive immigration reform.”

Later on, Jennings brought up Harris’ record of soft positions on the border, and Sellers stated that Harris has a “serious” record as a prosecutor.

