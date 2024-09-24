Dem MI A.G.: Tlaib ‘Well Known’ for Making Antisemitic Remarks and Is Doing So About Me for Prosecuting Crime

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) reacted to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) accusing her of making charging decisions around the unrest at the University of Michigan earlier this year due to “possible biases” within her office by stating that the accusation is antisemitic and “Tlaib is an individual who’s well known for making inflammatory and incendiary remarks that are antisemitic in nature. So, this isn’t the first time that we would have heard these words out of her mouth.”

Nessel said, “[F]or her to say that I could handle a litany of other cases and that was fine, but when it comes to anything involving pro-Palestinian protesters, I could not be fair, I could not be objective, and I don’t think you have to be Angela Lansbury to figure this out, right? Clearly, she’s referencing my religion as to why she thinks I can’t be fair. She also mischaracterized the charges, and I think quite intentionally. She talked about this being peaceful protesters. No peaceful protesters were charged in this event.”

She added, “[I]n 2022, when my opponent accused me of being a groomer and a pedophile, everyone understood that those were homophobic remarks because I happen to be gay, right? I didn’t have to explain it to people. Rashida Tlaib is an individual who’s well known for making inflammatory and incendiary remarks that are antisemitic in nature. So, this isn’t the first time that we would have heard these words out of her mouth. I think it’s very clear to everybody exactly what she was saying.”

