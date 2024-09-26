HHS Sec’y: If We Repeal ACA, ‘People Will Pool to Where They Can Pay Least’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra stated that if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, “people will pool to where they can pay least.” Which will lead to costly plans for some “and the ACA made sure we prevented that.”

Host Chris Hayes asked, “I remember looking at some of the ACA repeal plans, estimating premiums for someone who’s 63…and maybe has had some health issues, you’re looking at $20,000 a year, $26,000 a year. There’s no way to make the math work, is there?”

Becerra responded, “No, what happens is people will pool to where they can pay least. And if you’re 26 years of age, you’re not going to go in with someone who’s 56 years of age. And so, what happens is all those 50-year-olds are going to be stuck in plans that are very expensive, because nobody wants to be pooled with them, and the ACA made sure we prevented that. That’s why we have the protection against pre-existing conditions. You cannot watch an insurance company say to you, Chris, I’m not going to insure you because you have an existing condition which would cost a lot of money. You cannot discriminate that way anymore.”

