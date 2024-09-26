NBC’s Mitchell: ‘A Lot of Misogyny’ in Harris Polling Behind Trump on Economy Like Biden Did

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell said that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump leading his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris in polling on the economy is likely due to “a lot of misogyny going on” even though President Joe Biden also trailed Trump on the economy.

While speaking with Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Mitchell said, “Our latest polling shows that Kamala Harris, on the economy, is nine points behind Donald Trump. And that’s closing the gap, because Joe Biden was 22 points behind Donald Trump on the economy and that people are worried about the cost of living. Now, inflation has come down. And the Fed has just cut rates by 50 basis points, and that will improve, but not quickly enough to help you in your race and Kamala Harris in her race. So, what has to happen to try to narrow that gap on the economy, which is what most people care about?”

After Casey said that high prices are due to greed, Mitchell stated, “There’s probably a lot of misogyny going on there also, because men are still lagging behind in the polling. But that’s hard to quantify.”

