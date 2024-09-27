MSNBC’s Ruhle: Harris Didn’t Answer Every Question ‘Because She’s a Politician’

On Friday, MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Vice President Kamala Harris did not answer every question during their interview “because she is a politician.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “I’m just curious what your thoughts were about Fox News desperately suggesting that she bombed a softball interview?”

Ruhle said, “To Fox News, I would say thank you because as I learned from Donald Trump, all press is good press, so I am thrilled to be all over their airwaves all day long.”

She added, “Obviously, for anybody who watched the interview I did with Vice President Harris, we sat down for 25 minutes and we talked about one single topic: the economy. It is the number one issue for voters. If Donald Trump would like to sit down and have that same conversation, I’m ready for you. I think it’s hugely important. It’s a vulnerability for both candidates. But it’s really tricky, Joe, because you obviously want to cover all of these topics, but to just do it with one candidate, it’s hard, because many people feel like she’s speaking in platitudes. She’s speaking about an economic vision, and she’s not giving details. She’s got an 80-page detailed policy proposal. Do I think that she answers every single question and gives people exactly what they want? She doesn’t. You know why? Because she’s a politician, and none of them do. They all speak in platitudes.”

