Carney on ‘Kudlow’: The Relentless Lies of Kamala Harris

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris repeatedly lies about the economy and does so because it worked for President Joe Biden in 2020 and “the so-called fact-checkers that are out there don’t check her.”

Carney said, “The other lie she’s going around telling is that the economy had crashed and had not recovered when they came into office. That was a lie that got Joe Biden into office. That’s why she’s telling it, by the way, because it worked for them in 2020.”

He added, “She loves these lies so much that she told them in her speech and then she told them again in her interview with MSNBC and she keeps telling the same lies, and, frankly, gets away scot-free because the so-called fact-checkers that are out there don’t check her.”

He further stated, “[T]hese lies are blatant and obvious. One of the things she said is that, before the pandemic, she said manufacturing jobs were down 200,000. They were up 414,000. It is ridiculous for her to make that claim.” And credited CNN and The Washington Post for calling Harris out on it.

