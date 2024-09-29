Emmer: Walz Is a Complete Disaster in Minnesota — The Folksy Guy Is a Act

Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Go. Tim Walz (D-MN) is playing a character with his “folksy, nice, kind of down-to-earth guy” persona.

Emmer said, “Tim’s been a complete disaster in Minnesota, and what’s happened is he’s so good at being this folksy, nice, kind of down-to-earth guy until people get to know him and his policies. Tim’s been a complete disaster in Minnesota, and what’s happened is he’s so good at being this folksy, nice, kind of down-to-earth guy until people get to know him and his policies. I don’t know if you know this, but his whole congressional district where he played this character for several years of being kind of a folksy, AG-friendly outdoorsman, he lost it in both of his gubernatorial races, and the last one almost by ten points. He’s not well liked because once you get to know the real Tim Walz, he’s like Gavin Newsom in a flannel shirt.”

When asked about Republican vice-presidential candidate, Sen . JD Vance (R-OH), Emmer said, “I can tell you he’s got the issues on his side. He can talk about the economy that Donald Trump fixed and that Harris and Biden broke. He can talk about the border that Trump fixed, and that they broke. He can talk about peace and stability around the world which they don’t even have a clue. They’ve caused all of this disruption, and once he understands that Tim Walz is just going to try and deflect and go into this folksy whatever, he’ll hold him accountable. I think JD can do a great job.”

