Flake: If You Believe in the Rule of Law You ‘Can’t Support’ Trump

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that if voters believe in the rule of law, they “can’t support” former President Donald Trump.

Host Martha Raddatz said, “You broke some news this morning on X announcing that you will support and endorse Kamala Harris. Why Now?”

Flake said, “Well, I couldn’t do it much before obviously as ambassador. You can’t participate in partisan politics, but I’m certainly happy to do so now.”

He continued, “Well, I think Republicans believe in the rule of law in particular, and it’s difficult to support a candidate who, having lost an election, tries to use the powers of the presidency to overturn that election. That is anything but respect for the rule of law. So I know that a lot of Conservative Republicans feel the way I do, that you just can’t support a candidate like that.”

He added, “With regard to tariffs as well, there are reasons to impose tariffs, but to pretend that we’re going to get a wind windfall of money from some foreign government because we’re imposing tariffs just doesn’t jive with what and where conservatives have been on free trade.”

Flake concluded, “Vice President Harris can win Arizona, and I think she’s gaining here. So, I think she ought to court all voters. I do believe that that includes moderate Republicans and Conservative Republicans who believe in the rule of law and limited government to economic freedom and individual responsibility. She ought to court everyone, and I think she’ll do well here.”

