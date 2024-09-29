Katie Britt: Democrats Are Using IVF as a ‘Scare Tactic’

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that Democrats were using the issue of in vitro fertilization (IVF) as a scare tactic for the November election.

Host Shannon Bream said, “In Georgia he has a little bit of a problem. There he is down three points to the Vice President. Part of that is the gender gap with women who say they don’t trust you or him the GOP with the issues of abortion or IVF.”

She asked, “How can the GOP, is it possible to fix it? Because women just don’t trust you guys on that one.”

Britt said, “We are going to continue I think to grow in the polls here and as we’re going to talk with these issues and get a message out to voters, they will see where President Trump stands on this. There’s been no stronger supporter of IVF then President Trump. If you think about what occurred in Alabama President Trump came out immediately and said he strongly supported IVF and he wanted the legislature to act. They acted in six days. Our Republican legislature and Republican governors signed IVF protection into law. We continue to talk about this.”

She added, “The truth is Democrats continue to use this issue as a scare tactic because IVF is legal and accessible in all 50 states.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN