ABC’s Linsey Davis Likens Walz Debate Performance to Biden June Debate Effort

On Tuesday, after the vice-presidential debate had concluded, ABC News’ Linsey Davis, one of the moderators of last month’s presidential debate, said Democratic vice-presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) performance left much to be desired.

Davis said Walz’s effort was like President Joe Biden’s debate performance in June, which resulted in Biden’s exit from the presidential race.

“[I] think overall tonight, if you’re an undecided voter in America, I don’t think that you come away tonight with additional clarity. It kind of reminded me of the June 27 debate when Kamala Harris said of Joe Biden, ‘It was a slow start but a strong finish.’ And that’s how I felt Tim Walz kind of did tonight. You know,to use Tim Walz own words — I mean, a lot about this debate tonight was weird. There were uncomfortable, cringy moments. But overall I think my takeaway was something that Reince Priebus said on the outset, which was that JD Vance needed to come away as that humble likable guy from ‘Hillbilly Ellegy.’ It seemed like he did perhaps get some points in that area.”

