CNN’s Abby Phillip: JD Vance ‘Landed a Lot of Punches’ on Walz

CNN host Abby Phillip said Tuesday on her network’s coverage of the vice-presidential debate that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) landed a lot of punches on Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) during the debate.

Phillip said, “I think we shouldn’t lose track. I think even in the civility of the fact that JD Vance came to this debate to land a bunch of punches, and he did he landed a lot of punches in between all the niceties and all of that. And the thing that that’s really stood out to me was that Tim Walz did not seem prepared for it he didn’t respond to a lot of the criticisms and attacks that vance put on the table. He allowed some clear falsehoods to just go completely unanswered.”

She continued, “He allowed JD Vance essentially to dodge on a whole host of issues on climate change, on on the issue of his flip flopping on Donald Trump. He allowed Vance initially to claim that Trump salvaged the Affordable Care Act. It took him several sentences to get to the part of his answer Walz’ answer, where he where he actually responded to that. I mean, I think there was a clear lack of preparation and execution here.”

