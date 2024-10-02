Harris Spox on Why She Hasn’t Done Housing Plans: Won’t Take Civics Lesson from Someone Who Won’t Accept 2020

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Harris-Walz Campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler responded to an argument from 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris should use her current position to enact the housing policies she says she wants to and her policies have made things worse by stating that “We’re not going to take civics lessons from a guy who can’t even accept the fact that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election” and Harris is “very clear that she’s proud of the progress that we have made over the course of the past four years.” But has her own vision.

Host Jim Acosta said, “Michael, I do want to play a bit of what Sen. Vance had to say about Vice President Harris and get your response.”

He then played videos of Vance saying, “Kamala Harris is not running as a newcomer to politics. She is the sitting Vice President. If she wants to enact all of these policies to make housing more affordable, I invite her to use the office that the American people already gave her.” And “She’s been the Vice President for three-and-a-half years, day one was 1,400 days ago and her policies have made these problems worse.”

Tyler responded, “We’re not going to take civics lessons from a guy who can’t even accept the fact that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and failed the biggest test of the night, right? Which is promising to uphold the Constitution. That’s the entire reason why he was on the debate stage last night and Mike Pence was not, because he is demonstrating to Donald Trump, every single day, that he’s willing to do what Mike Pence refused to do, which is put Donald Trump over the Constitution, over the rule of law, over the interests of the American people.”

He continued, “As it relates to the Vice President, she’s very clear that she’s proud of the progress that we have made over the course of the past four years. But she is continuing to lay out her vision for where she wants to take this country, right? Continuing to lower costs for Americans, continuing to spur small business growth, making sure that American manufacturing is robust moving forward. All of that stands in stark contrast to what Donald Trump and JD Vance are offering, which is no solutions for the American people, only solutions for themselves.”

