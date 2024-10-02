Harris Surrogate: She Doesn’t Support ‘All’ of Green New Deal, Bill She Co-Sponsored Was ‘Big,’ ‘People Change’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “does not support all the policies of the Green New Deal.” And the Green New Deal bill she co-sponsored with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was “a big, complicated bill.” And “people change and people evolve.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “Kamala Harris sponsored — co-sponsored with Bernie Sanders, the [Green New Deal], $93 trillion, [Green New Deal], which is a cradle to grave, womb to the tomb government-sponsored/covered everything. And we don’t know, with 35 days before Election Day, if she still supports it. She co-sponsored it. Do you think the [Green New Deal’s] good for America and the fact that she co-sponsored that?”

Polis responded by saying that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump supported single-payer health care in the ’90s.

Polis added, “She does not support all the policies of the Green New Deal.”

Hannity then cut in to ask, “When did she stop supporting [it] and why doesn’t she say that and why doesn’t she do interviews?”

Polis answered, “Well, like any bill, it’s a big, complicated bill. Does she support investments in clean infrastructure? Some of them were in the American recovery act, the Infrastructure Act.”

After Hannity cut in to repeat the price tag of the bill and say she co-sponsored it, Polis responded, “Yeah. And she said very clearly she doesn’t support Bernie Sanders’ big Green New Deal.”

After Hannity cut in to repeat that she co-sponsored it, Polis said, “Right. And Donald Trump was for single-payer health care. So, people change and people evolve.”

