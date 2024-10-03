Israeli Amb. to U.N.: U.S., World Need Stronger Sanctions on Iran, ‘We Feel the Results’ of Iran Having ‘So Much Money’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon stated that it’s crucial that the United States, along with other democracies, “will impose sanctions, crippling sanctions against Iran, because today they have so much money to spend on their proxies, and we feel the results. We are being attacked from all fronts, from…Lebanon, from Gaza, from Yemen, from Iran,” and these attacks are an attack against Western Civilization as a whole.

Danon stated, “What happened last night was unprecedented, the attack against Israel, 200 ballistic missiles. We will retaliate. We will not wait for anyone else. It will be painful for Iran. I said it very clearly in the Security Council, I told the Iran[ian] ambassador, you will pay a price for what you did. I think it’s important that the U.S. and other democracies will also — will impose sanctions, crippling sanctions against Iran, because today they have so much money to spend on their proxies, and we feel the results. We are being attacked from all fronts, from…Lebanon, from Gaza, from Yemen, from Iran, and it’s an attack, not only against Israel, it’s an attack against Western [Civilization].”

