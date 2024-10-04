Cotton: Biden, Harris Have Put More Pressure on Israel than Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran

Thursday, on FNC’s “Special Report,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), a surrogate for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, criticized the Biden-Harris administration’s policy regarding Israel.

According to the Arkansas Republican, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have “put more pressure” on Israel than Hamas, Hezbollah or Iran.

“You listened to Senator Coons there defending the Harris record, how they’re handling the Middle East,” FNC host Bret Baier said. “What’s your reaction to that?”

“Well, what Senator Coons described is not a record I’m familiar with, Bret,” Cotton replied. “From the very beginning of Israel’s fight against bloodthirsty Iranian-backed terrorists a year ago, President Biden and Vice President Harris have put more pressure on Israel than they put on Hamas or Hezbollah or Iran. You know, Senator Coon said that they can. Or they celebrated the killing of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah terrorist mastermind. That was the very same day they both called for a ceasefire against Hezbollah.

“Once again, they’re putting pressure on Israel not to mount a vigorous retaliatory strike against Iran,” he continued. “After Iran has launched almost 200 ballistic missiles at innocent civilian populations in Israel. They imposed a de facto arms embargo on many categories of weapons earlier this year. They’ve insisted that they’re not helping Israel with intelligence sharing against Hezbollah. Even today, the Biden administration took the side of the antisemitic United Nations over Israel. That’s the opposite of what we should be doing, which is what President Trump did four years backing Israel to the hilt and letting Israel win.”

