U.S. Amb. to Israel: We Want Iran to Measure Its ‘Reactions Precisely’ and Israel to Do Same

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Money Movers,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said Iran’s attack on Israel was escalatory and “if each could measure their actions and reactions precisely, they don’t see it in their interests to be in an all-out, full war.”

Lew stated that Iran’s missile attack the week prior was “an escalation in terms of the weapons that were being used and the risk it put people at.” And was “very serious.”

He added, “[T]here seems to be a common desire to avoid an all-out war. Our goal is to avoid an all-out regional war. And we’re urging all parties to make decisions with that in mind.”

Lew further said, “Israel has already proven the ability to strike within Iran in a variety of ways. And I think Iran has demonstrated the ability to strike in Israel. So, we’re clearly at a higher point in the escalation ladder than we were before that was the case. I still believe that, if each could measure their actions and reactions precisely, they don’t see it in their interests to be in an all-out, full war. It’s getting harder to tell the difference.”

