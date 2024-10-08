Dem Rep. Stevens: Hamas ‘Misled’ Us, They Aren’t Willing to Negotiate

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) stated that “We were misled” early into the conflict about Hamas’ willingness to negotiate, because “they seemed like they could negotiate,” “But they don’t care. They do not care.” And that’s why they murdered multiple hostages.

Stevens said, “This is an absolutely brutal and open wound marker of a day, one year, held in captivity, in tunnels, no communication with family, no access to proper food, water, or even air in some cases. … [T]his was an attack, on October 7, on all of humanity, on free humans, human beings going to music concerts, living in their homes, who were taken. We have a nonstate actor, Kailey, who we cannot really easily negotiate with. We were misled, 51 days into this, certainly, as a population, that they seemed like they could negotiate, Hamas. But they don’t care. They do not care. And that is why, about a month and a half ago, they murdered, in cold blood, six hostages who had been in those tunnels, one American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose family’s absolutely remarkable and who I was so pleased to see featured at the Democrat[ic] National Convention.”

