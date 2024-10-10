Dem Rep.: Harris Didn’t Give Differences with Biden Because He’s ‘Successful’ and She Respects Him and Wants to Help

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has “things that she can point to that she would do differently, in a stronger way” than President Joe Biden, but she didn’t say so when asked about her differences with Biden “Because the Biden administration has been a successful administration, she has been a partner in it, and I think that she respects the President and wants to see the rest of his tenure be a success.”

Auchincloss said, “I think there are things that she can point to that she would do differently, in a stronger way. Let me give a few thoughts: One is on housing. The Biden administration has made moves on housing, but Kamala Harris has put forward a bold proposal to try to construct [3 million more] units of housing in this country.”

Host Kasie Hunt then cut in to ask, “Sure. I think my question is, why didn’t she say that? Because I get where you’re going.”

Auchincloss responded, “Because the Biden administration has been a successful administration, she has been a partner in it, and I think that she respects the President and wants to see the rest of his tenure be a success. But I do agree, I think there’s room to say, and here’s what I would be doing. Another example is on drug pricing, right? She has called for more transparency with pharmacy benefit managers and with taking out the middlemen in the drug pricing supply chain to put more money in the pockets of patients and to rationalize our drug pricing supply chain. That’s another area where she can say, hey, the Biden administration, made a good start, I’m going to go even further.”

