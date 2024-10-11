Dem Strategist Mills: Election Between Trump’s ‘Toxic Masculinity,’ Dems ‘Tenderness’

Democratic strategist Aisha Mills claimed Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the November elections are between former President Donald Trump’s “toxic masculinity” and Democrats’ tender “holistic sense of manhood.”

Mills said, “Just speaking to someone who does not identify as a man, I have to say that stepping back, the thing that’s on display with this entire presidential campaign is a tale of two types of masculinity generally, whether black masculinity or otherwise. It is really about masculinity. What you see on one side is this toxic masculinity that is very much about patriarchal, it’s about bullying, it’s about locker room talk, it’s about bravado. Donald Trump is poking out his chest claiming that he is going to take care of the little women and they need to stay at home, and none of them should have cats, and they should just have kids.”

She added, “On the other side, the Democratic side, you see a tenderness, you see a more holistic sense of manhood and masculinity, fathers, husbands, public servants who care deeply about people. Folks who are tough, obviously, Coach Walz is also a veteran, right? He is also a coach, but he is also a human. When you look at Barack Obama, you see the multifacetedness of masculinity and some of the tenderness as well. That is what voters are actually watching playing out in front of them. Do you want a toxic masculinity bravado that undermines and demeans women, or do you want someone who believes that their mothers and daughters and their sisters are all equal to them?”

