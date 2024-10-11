Emhoff: Trump Is Scared to Debate — ‘He Got His Ass Kicked’

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that former President Donald Trump does not want to debate Vice President Kamala Harris again because “he got his ass kicked.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “You talked about the debate. Why do you think Donald Trump won’t debate her again?”

Emhoff said, “Well, you saw the first debate, didn’t you?”

Scarborough said, “Yeah, yeah.”

Emhoff said, “Yeah. That’s why. He got his ass kicked. And so he’s afraid that that’s going to happen again. Rather he’s spreading this fog, this fog of misinformation and disinformation and gaslighting rather than face her again.”

Scarborough said, “He’s spreading it about you, saying that tabloid stories about your personal life, saying this should be front and center. He’s saying it about your wife and making incredibly crude and lewd suggestions about her past life. I’m just curious. I know you are like a very zen, mindful person, but I think I’d be pissed off. I’m just wondering how do you, how do you all stay centered? How do you stay disciplined and not really go off and not really push back hard at these things?”

Emhoff said, “We don’t have time to be pissed off. It’s all a distraction. It’s designed to get us off our game.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN